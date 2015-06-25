NEWS
HOME
NEWS OF NOTE
Middleburg Town Council Report
PLACES & FACES
PHOTOS
VIDEO
PASTIMES
Albert’s Corner
Ask a Remodeler
Fashion Sense
Fitness Professional
iMed
In Unison
Sincerely me
The Artist’s Perspective
The Plant Lady
PROGENY
LUNGELINE
FRIENDS FOR LIFE
EDITORS DESK
EDITORIALS
COLUMNISTS
BLUE
RED
A SCIENTIST’S PERSPECTIVE
Hypocrisy
THE PUBLIC SQUARE
ASK A COUNCIL MEMBER
WATERWORLD
LETTERS
SEND A LETTER
OBITUARIES
PRINT EDITION
TRENDING
EDITORS DESK
EDITORIALS
COLUMNISTS
A SCIENTIST’S PERSPECTIVE
ASK A COUNCIL MEMBER
BLUE
RED
Hypocrisy
THE PUBLIC SQUARE
WATERWORLD
LETTERS
SEND A LETTER
PLACES & FACES
PHOTOS
VIDEO
CALENDAR
Add your Event
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
SEND A LETTER
Search
21.7
F
Middleburg, VA
Monday, January 9, 2017
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Middleburg Eccentric
NEWS
HOME
NEWS OF NOTE
Middleburg Town Council Report
PLACES & FACES
PHOTOS
VIDEO
PASTIMES
Albert’s Corner
Ask a Remodeler
Fashion Sense
Fitness Professional
iMed
In Unison
Sincerely me
The Artist’s Perspective
The Plant Lady
PROGENY
LUNGELINE
FRIENDS FOR LIFE
EDITORS DESK
EDITORIALS
COLUMNISTS
BLUE
RED
A SCIENTIST’S PERSPECTIVE
Hypocrisy
THE PUBLIC SQUARE
ASK A COUNCIL MEMBER
WATERWORLD
LETTERS
SEND A LETTER
OBITUARIES
PRINT EDITION
TRENDING
EDITORS DESK
EDITORIALS
COLUMNISTS
A SCIENTIST’S PERSPECTIVE
ASK A COUNCIL MEMBER
BLUE
RED
Hypocrisy
THE PUBLIC SQUARE
WATERWORLD
LETTERS
SEND A LETTER
PLACES & FACES
PHOTOS
VIDEO
CALENDAR
Add your Event
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
SEND A LETTER
Trending Now
Iconic Middleburg Training Center donated to Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation
Decal Debate: Other Counties Have Abandoned the Windshield Sticker, Should Loudoun Join Them?
Reservoir Park Plans Spark Excitement in Loudoun
MBPA honors community leaders at annual awards ceremony
Arctic blast to hit DC region; snow possible Saturday morning
A Christmas Wish – Sincerely me
Brandy Greenwell
-
January 4, 2017
60
0
Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds
Lauren R. Giannini
-
December 21, 2016
119
0
Red Meat
Middleburg Eccentric
-
December 21, 2016
105
0
A New Middleburg “Tourism Zone” – Middleburg Town Council Report
Daniel Morrow
-
December 16, 2016
156
0
NEWS OF NOTE
Veterinary Referral Center of Northern Virginia Provides State-of-the-Art Emergency Clinic
Middleburg Eccentric
-
December 21, 2016
0
The Veterinary Referral Center of Northern Virginia, located in Manassas, just re-opened their completely renovated and expanded state-of-the-art emergency clinic. The clinic has a...
Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds
December 21, 2016
Red Meat
December 21, 2016
Christmas in Middleburg – Middleburg Town Council Report
December 16, 2016
Town Funding for Local Non Profits – Middleburg Town Council Report
December 16, 2016
PASTIMES
A Christmas Wish – Sincerely me
Brandy Greenwell
-
January 4, 2017
0
If you are a regular reader of my column, you know that I usually give shopping advice in December. You also know that...
An artful life inspired to be expressive with care – The...
Tom Neel
-
January 4, 2017
0
In 2009, as our country dealt with the aftermath of the worst recession in seventy or so years, my wife Linda and I did...
Middleburg Garden Club’s Greens Show at Emmanuel Church
January 4, 2017
The seasonal flowers of Christmas, Florist Cyclamen – The Plant Lady
January 4, 2017
A Look Back, Helps Us Look Forward, Be Grateful – Fitness...
January 4, 2017
Is your Home Susceptible to Ice Damming? – Ask a...
January 4, 2017
LUNGLINE
Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds
Lauren R. Giannini
-
December 21, 2016
0
That Thoroughbreds are great riding horses, sport horses, trail horses and equine partners is the firm belief of enthusiasts who know, understand and appreciate...
Great Meadow Supports the ARK at Dulles & Globalization of...
Lauren R. Giannini
-
December 16, 2016
0
Great Meadow in The Plains is buzzing with excitement above and beyond the Virginia Gold Cup and International Gold Cup Races, Twilight Polo, Fourth...
International Gold Cup Races – Photos by Valerie Durbon
Valerie Durbon
-
November 23, 2016
0
International Gold Cup Races - Great Meadow, The Plains VA ~ Photos by Valerie Durbon
International Gold Cup Races Hats & Tailgates – Photos by Nancy...
Nancy Kleck
-
November 23, 2016
0
International Gold Cup Races Hats & Tailgates- Great Meadow, The Plains VA ~ Photos by Nancy Kleck
PROGENY
A Young Artist’s Tribute to a Friend
Middleburg Eccentric
-
January 3, 2017
0
Lilly Killinger is an amazing young artist who believes in the power of kids helping kids. She also loves fairies. Last fall she began...
Hitting All the Right Notes at Hill School
Middleburg Eccentric
-
December 29, 2016
1
The sound of music has always been a core value at The Hill School in Middleburg, and for most of the last quarter-century, Karen...
Sparks Inite Separate Paths in La La Land: A Ryan Perry...
Middleburg Eccentric
-
November 25, 2016
0
With credentials such as Grand Piano and Whiplash, writer and dierctor Damien Chazelle is rapidly proving himself to be one of the most prolific...
Ryan Perry Reviews the Middleburg Film Festival
Middleburg Eccentric
-
November 25, 2016
0
The Middleburg Film Festival just wrapped up its fourth year, running from October 20 - 23, 2016. Having proudly attended each festival thus far,...
PLACES & FACES
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Society of Guardians
DeeDee Hubbard
-
December 29, 2016
32
0
Middleburg Community Center 24th Annual Holiday Ball
DeeDee Hubbard
-
December 21, 2016
89
0
Christmas in Middleburg Parade 2016 – Photos by Chris Weber
Chris Weber
-
December 16, 2016
127
0
Christmas in Middleburg 2016 – Hunt Parade – Music Video
Jay Hubbard
-
December 8, 2016
557
44
PRINT EDITION
Middleburg Eccentric December 2016, Volume 13 Issue 8
Middleburg Eccentric
-
December 16, 2016
0
THIS MONTH IN THE ECCENTRIC: Great Meadow Supports the ARK at Dulles, as well as photos from Christmas in Middleburg Hunt Review & Parade, Hunt Country Christmas Ball, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Society of Guardians and lots more!
OBITUARIES
Charles (Chuck) William Borchetta
Middleburg Eccentric
-
December 22, 2016
0
Charles (Chuck) William Borchetta (1936-2016), of Greenwich, CT died on November 6, 2016. He had dementia. Chuck was born On September 1, 1936 to Charles...
Chester William Fannon III (Chet)
Middleburg Eccentric
-
December 5, 2016
4
Chester William Fannon III (Chet) of Middleburg, Virginia died peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2016 with his wife, Kate Armfield Fannon and his sister,...
Nancy Reuter
Middleburg Eccentric
-
November 25, 2016
0
Nancy Reuter 1923 - 2016 Nancy Rogerson Brown Reuter daughter of John Freeman Brown Jr. and Gladys Pascoe Brown of Boston, MA died on...
Get Middleburg Eccentric
News Alerts
Sign up to receive our email news alerts.
First name
*
Last name
*
Email
*
EDITORAL
EDITORIAL: Tis the Season
Middleburg Eccentric
-
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Nullify the Electoral College – Blue
Daniel Morrow
-
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: AT Least Excellent – RED
Jim Morgan
-
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Distressing Time to Be an American Scientist – A Scientist’s Perspective
Arthur (Art) Poland, PhD
-
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Ask a Council Member
Mark Snyder
-
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Citizenship – and the Spirit of the Land – The Public Square
Chandler and Jerry Van Voorhis
-
December 21, 2016
Contact us:
news@mbecc.com
EVEN MORE NEWS
A Christmas Wish – Sincerely me
January 4, 2017
An artful life inspired to be expressive with care – The...
January 4, 2017
Middleburg Garden Club’s Greens Show at Emmanuel Church
January 4, 2017
POPULAR CATEGORY
NEWS OF NOTE
278
PRINT EDITION
153
PASTIMES
145
EDITORS DESK
108
PHOTOS
86
COLUMNISTS
81
PROGENY
73
© Middleburg Eccentric LLC