TRENDING
51
F
Middleburg, VA
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Outstanding Middleburg Academy Student Selected to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Willowsford, A Top 50 Master-Planned Community
A Behind the Scenes look at Martin Scorsese’s “The Age of Innocence.”
Boy Scout Troop 2950 Advance A Pair to Eagle Scout
USEF Announces Venue Short List for New CCI4*
Outstanding Middleburg Academy Student Selected to Perform at Carnegie Hall
January 20, 2017
239
1
Boy Scout Troop 2950 Advance A Pair to Eagle Scout
January 19, 2017
155
12
Choosing Sides, The elegance of empowerment
January 19, 2017
26
0
Shiloh Baptist Church Celebrates 150th Anniversary
January 19, 2017
37
0
NEWS OF NOTE
Willowsford, A Top 50 Master-Planned Community
January 20, 2017
0
Ashburn’s “Willowsford,” conceived as a unique farm-to-table lifestyle community, is one of the most sought-after communities in the country, according to John Burns Real...
Shiloh Baptist Church Celebrates 150th Anniversary
January 19, 2017
The Search for NEW Heroes! – Middleburg Town Council Report
January 19, 2017
Veterinary Referral Center of Northern Virginia Provides State-of-the-Art Emergency Clinic
December 21, 2016
Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds
December 21, 2016
PASTIMES
A Christmas Wish – Sincerely me
January 4, 2017
0
If you are a regular reader of my column, you know that I usually give shopping advice in December. You also know that...
An artful life inspired to be expressive with care – The...
January 4, 2017
0
In 2009, as our country dealt with the aftermath of the worst recession in seventy or so years, my wife Linda and I did...
Middleburg Garden Club’s Greens Show at Emmanuel Church
January 4, 2017
The seasonal flowers of Christmas, Florist Cyclamen – The Plant Lady
January 4, 2017
A Look Back, Helps Us Look Forward, Be Grateful – Fitness...
January 4, 2017
Is your Home Susceptible to Ice Damming? – Ask a...
January 4, 2017
LUNGLINE
Choosing Sides, The elegance of empowerment
January 19, 2017
0
“If the world were a logical place, men would ride side saddle” - Rita Mae Brown When speaking of Maureen Conroy Britell, the last...
USEF Announces Venue Short List for New CCI4*
January 19, 2017
0
United States Equestrian Federation has shortlisted Great Meadow to host venues for a new CCI4* Eventing competition USEF Announces Venue Short List for New CCI4* Lexington,...
Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds
December 21, 2016
0
That Thoroughbreds are great riding horses, sport horses, trail horses and equine partners is the firm belief of enthusiasts who know, understand and appreciate...
Great Meadow Supports the ARK at Dulles & Globalization of...
December 16, 2016
0
Great Meadow in The Plains is buzzing with excitement above and beyond the Virginia Gold Cup and International Gold Cup Races, Twilight Polo, Fourth...
PROGENY
Outstanding Middleburg Academy Student Selected to Perform at Carnegie Hall
January 20, 2017
1
Blythe Condon, a student at Middleburg Academy, has been selected for the 2017 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. She will perform...
A Behind the Scenes look at Martin Scorsese’s “The Age of...
January 19, 2017
0
Middleburg Academy and the Middleburg Theater Department are pleased to bring you an exclusive showing of the Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece, The Age of Innocence...
Boy Scout Troop 2950 Advance A Pair to Eagle Scout
January 19, 2017
12
Ryan Basinger, 17, a senior at the Loudoun Vally High School and Edward Calley, 19, a freshman at Washington and Lee University, both members...
A Young Artist’s Tribute to a Friend
January 3, 2017
0
Lilly Killinger is an amazing young artist who believes in the power of kids helping kids. She also loves fairies. Last fall she began...
PLACES & FACES
Choosing Sides, The elegance of empowerment
January 19, 2017
26
0
PLACES & FACES: Mike Smith’s 50th Birthday Celebration
January 11, 2017
90
0
PLACES & FACES: Windy Hill Epic ’80s Gala
January 11, 2017
47
0
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Society of Guardians
December 29, 2016
43
0
OBITUARIES
Gail Crisp Matheson
January 20, 2017
Veronica Johnson Bonfanti
January 19, 2017
Charles (Chuck) William Borchetta
December 22, 2016
Chester William Fannon III (Chet)
December 5, 2016
Nancy Reuter
November 25, 2016
PRINT EDITION
Middleburg Eccentric January 2017, Volume 13 Issue 9
January 19, 2017
1
THIS MONTH IN THE ECCENTRIC: The Shiloh Baptist Church celebrates its 150th anniversary, Foxcroft Road Trash Award and Choosing Sides, the story of Maureen Conroy Britell and her...
EDITORAL
EDITORIAL: Tis the Season
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Nullify the Electoral College – Blue
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: AT Least Excellent – RED
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Distressing Time to Be an American Scientist – A Scientist’s Perspective
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Ask a Council Member
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Citizenship – and the Spirit of the Land – The Public Square
December 21, 2016
