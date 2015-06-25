44.3 F
Middleburg, VA
Sunday, January 1, 2017

NEWS OF NOTE

Rob Banner and John Cuticelli

Great Meadow Supports the ARK at Dulles & Globalization of...

Lauren R. Giannini -
0
Great Meadow in The Plains is buzzing with excitement above and beyond the Virginia Gold Cup and International Gold Cup Races, Twilight Polo, Fourth...
Veterinary Referral Center of Northern Virginia Provides State-of-the-Art Emergency Clinic

Veterinary Referral Center of Northern Virginia Provides State-of-the-Art Emergency Clinic

Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds Photos by Nancy Kleck

Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds

Ken Rietz

Red Meat

Christmas in Middleburg 2016 - Photo by Chris Weber

Christmas in Middleburg – Middleburg Town Council Report

PASTIMES

Humble and Kind – Sincerely me

Brandy Greenwell -
0
WOW!  Can everyone please take off their political boxing gloves and pause for the upcoming holidays?  In no way do I want to censor...

The Artist’s Perspective

Tom Neel -
0
As part of my recent one man show “Ashby’s Gap” hosted by The Hill School, I offered to spend time with the student art...

What is All the Fuss over Dental Floss?

Dr. Robert A. Gallegos -
0
In August, the Associated Press (AP) published a story questioning the research evidence for the effectiveness of dental floss. The Federal Government even went...

Super Powerful Kale – Fitness Professional

Kay Colgan -
0
One of the most powerful superfoods is kale.Yes, that green vegetable that you really hated as a child. It has vitamin A, vitamin B1,...

LUNGLINE

Rob Banner and John Cuticelli

Great Meadow Supports the ARK at Dulles & Globalization of...

Lauren R. Giannini -
0
Great Meadow in The Plains is buzzing with excitement above and beyond the Virginia Gold Cup and International Gold Cup Races, Twilight Polo, Fourth...
Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds Photos by Nancy Kleck

Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds

Lauren R. Giannini -
0
That Thoroughbreds are great riding horses, sport horses, trail horses and equine partners is the firm belief of enthusiasts who know, understand and appreciate...

International Gold Cup Races – Photos by Valerie Durbon

Valerie Durbon -
0
International Gold Cup Races - Great Meadow, The Plains VA ~ Photos by Valerie Durbon

International Gold Cup Races Hats & Tailgates – Photos by Nancy...

Nancy Kleck -
0
International Gold Cup Races Hats & Tailgates- Great Meadow, The Plains VA ~ Photos by Nancy Kleck

PROGENY

Karen Chase working with Hill School Students

Hitting All the Right Notes at Hill School

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
The sound of music has always been a core value at The Hill School in Middleburg, and for most of the last quarter-century, Karen...

Sparks Inite Separate Paths in La La Land: A Ryan Perry...

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
With credentials such as Grand Piano and Whiplash, writer and dierctor Damien Chazelle is rapidly proving himself to be one of the most prolific...

Ryan Perry Reviews the Middleburg Film Festival

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
The Middleburg Film Festival just wrapped up its fourth year, running from October 20 - 23, 2016. Having proudly attended each festival thus far,...

The Eagle Huntress: Middleburg Film Festival Review

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
The Eagle Huntress is a truly impressive first film by director and journalist, Otto Bell. An Oxford graduate with a focus on marketing, he’s...

PRINT EDITION

Middleburg Eccentric December 2016, Volume 13 Issue 8

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
Middleburg Eccentric December 2016, Volume 13 Issue 8 Cover
THIS MONTH IN THE ECCENTRIC: Great Meadow Supports the ARK at Dulles, as well as photos from Christmas in Middleburg Hunt Review & Parade, Hunt Country Christmas Ball, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Society of Guardians and lots more!

OBITUARIES

Charles (Chuck) William Borchetta

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
Charles (Chuck) William Borchetta (1936-2016)
Charles (Chuck) William Borchetta (1936-2016), of Greenwich, CT died on November 6, 2016.  He had dementia. Chuck was born On September 1, 1936 to Charles...

Chester William Fannon III (Chet)

Middleburg Eccentric -
4
Chester William Fannon III (Chet) of Middleburg, Virginia died peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2016 with his wife, Kate Armfield Fannon and his sister,...

Nancy Reuter

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
Nancy Reuter 1923 - 2016 Nancy Rogerson Brown Reuter daughter of John Freeman Brown Jr. and Gladys Pascoe Brown of Boston, MA died on...

Get Local News Alerts
Sign up to receive our email news alerts.

EDITORAL

Middleburg’s Community Newspaper ~ Be Local & Bring the community together!
Contact us: news@mbecc.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Middleburg Eccentric LLC