The Community Music School of the Piedmont is pleased to announce the winner of the Katherine Jameson Piano Scholarship for 2017-18. The winner is Miss Naomi Fraser, a 10th grader at Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville, VA. The scholarship was open to area students between the ages of 10 and 18.

Naomi Fraser and Martha Cotter As shown in her winning application, Naomi has a deep passion and ability for music. She has participated in musicals, played the piano for 7 years, took the guitar for 2 years, and has been taking voice for 4 years.

Her letters of recommendation from current and former teachers noted her love of learning, high level of commitment, and natural talent and love for the piano as a musical instrument. Naomi also wrote an impressive personal essay on the role music plays in her life, why she considers musical study important, and her interest in studying the piano in particular.

Martha Cotter, director of CMSP, stated that “We are delighted that Naomi is the winner of the Katherine Jameson Piano Scholarship for 2017-18. This annual scholarship was established just this year, in partnership with the Jameson family, to celebrate the late Katherine Jameson. Katherine was our first piano instructor at CMSP. She was a longtime, beloved faculty member. Naomi shares Katherine’s devotion to music, its power, and joy. It is really good to have such a deserving scholarship recipient as Naomi to honor Katherine’s memory”.

Serving the community since 1994, CMSP is dedicated to providing high-quality music instruction and performance opportunities to all members of the Piedmont community, offering private lessons and group classes on a wide variety of instruments.