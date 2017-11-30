Junior midfielder Haley Buffenbarger shared the Delaney Athletic Conference’s Field Hockey Player of the Year honors to lead a group of 13 Foxcroft School athletes who earned All-Conference honors this fall, Foxcroft Athletic Director Michelle Woodruff announced recently.

In addition to Buffenbarger, six other field hockey players were named to the First Team All-DAC. Two Foxcroft tennis players also received First-Team mention, while two volleyball players were named to the Second Team and two more made Honorable Mention.

Named to the First Team in field hockey were forwards Seabrook Brown, a junior from Charleston, SC, and Allie McManamey (sophomore, Purcellville, VA); midfielders Betsy Altenburger (freshman, Purcellville); Clara Wollweber (sophomore, Frankfurt, Germany); and Loren Sepulveda (junior, Middleburg, VA); and defender Grace MacDonald (junior, Bluemont, VA).

In tennis, juniors Holland Driskill of Middleburg and Lily Fortsch of Alexandria were First Team selections after compiling an 8-5 record at No. 1 singles and 11-2 at No. 2, respectively. They were 6-4 as doubles partners.

Volleyball co-captains Sakiko Idehara, a senior from Japan, and Leah Schuster (junior, Big Horn, WY), were named to the Second Team and seniors Mia Moseley (Centreville, MD) and Trinity Patterson (Washington, DC) received Honorable Mention. In 10 DAC matches, Schuster led Foxcroft in digs and kills, while Idehara led in service aces, service points, and assists. Patterson led the team in serving percentage and blocks, and Moseley was second in kills.

Buffenbarger, who had 13 goals and seven assists in eight DAC games, is the third Foxcroft School field hockey player to be named DAC Player of the Year. She joins Whitney Weeden, who shared the honor in 2008, and Meredith Harris, in 2009. Unlike Haley, however, they were both seniors when honored.

In eight DAC games, McManemey had 10 goals and 12 assists and Brown posted nine goals. Altenburger, a terrific addition from Blue Ridge Middle School, had seven goals and six assists while Wollweber, an exchange student, had one goal and nine assists. Sepulveda collected three goals and played strong defense at midfield, and MacDonald was a stalwart on the back line with many takeaways.

MacDonald is the third member of her family to achieve All-DAC First Team honors playing for Foxcroft. Her oldest sister, Charlotte, was named First-Team All-DAC in 2011 and sister Lilly was an All-DAC First Team choice in 2010, 2012 and 2013. Both went on to play at Washington and Lee.