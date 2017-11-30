Junior Haley Buffenbarger, whose 30 goals and 18 assists led Foxcroft School to a No. 7 position in the VISAA Division I field hockey rankings, has been named to the All-State First Team, Athletic Director Michelle Woodruff announced Tuesday.

The Leesburg, VA resident is the first Foxcroft athlete — and possibly only the second in school history — to achieve VISAA Division I First-Team honors. The last to do it was Chelsy Coil, Class of 2008, who earned the honor in 2007. Coil went on to play NCAA Division I field hockey at Michigan State University.

Haley’s sister, Allison, and Lindsay Woods, who both graduated last May,7 were named to the VISAA Division I Second Team last season. (Foxcroft competed in VISAA Division II from the fall of 2010 through spring of 2016.)This fall, Haley became only the second field hockey player in Foxcroft School history to register a 30-goal campaign. Alex Grace holds the single-season school record of 35 goals, set in 2013. Grace’s career scoring record of 42 goals, however, fell this season. Buffenbarger surpassed that number in September and finished the year with 68 goals in three seasons.

Foxcroft compiled a 15-4-1 record this season, a school record for victories, and Buffenbarger was the catalyst. Her 78 total points tied for first place among 123 Virginia field hockey players registered with MaxPreps, the official prep school statistical service. Her 30 goals put her in second place in that category.

Haley was selected as Co-Player of the Year in the Delaney Athletic Conference after Foxcroft captured both the regular season and tournament championship titles.