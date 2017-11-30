Foxcroft School senior Mia Moseley, a three-sport standout and All-Conference lacrosse player, signed a letter of intent to play Division I lacrosse at Delaware State University as her family looked on and the entire Foxcroft community cheered Wednesday morning in Currier Library on the campus of the girls’ boarding and day school.

“This is a wonderful day for the Athletic Department as we get to celebrate one of our athletes’ great accomplishments, playing at the next level. Very few students move on to play in college,” said Athletic Director (and lacrosse coach) Michelle Woodruff, noting, “The NCAA estimates that there are about 88,000 girls who participate in high school lacrosse. Only about 11,000 — a little more than 12% — play at the collegiate level, and only 4% of that group are recruited to play and get a scholarship. So this is no easy task.”

Moseley was a second team All-Delaney Athletic Conference selection last spring after leading Foxcroft defenders in ground balls (28) and takeaways (17). She has started on defense since the first game of her freshman year when she helped Foxcroft win the 2015 VISAA Division II state championship. She also played lacrosse for the 3D Mid-Atlantic Club team and has been a key member of Foxcroft’s volleyball and basketball teams.

“Mia is an incredibly athletic defender, with great speed, eye-hand coordination, and an innate ability to read situations and anticipate the other team’s play,” said Woodruff.

Mia, who hopes to pursue a career in aviation, has also been a starter on Foxcroft’s volleyball and basketball since she was a freshman. She earned All-DAC conference honors twice in volleyball and was named the basketball team’s Best Offensive Player last year by her coaches.

She is the daughter of Kimberly and Anthony Moseley of Centreville, MD, who attended the signing ceremony along with Mia’s sister, Morgan, and grandfather, Kenneth Duke. Mia’s older brother, Michael Moore, attended the University of Virginia on a football scholarship and is now a defensive end with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

Delaware State will play in the Southern Conference next spring after one season in the Atlantic Sun Conference. From 2013, when the Hornets’ intercollegiate women’s lacrosse started, through 2016, they competed as a Division I independent. Central Michigan and Detroit Mercy will also be new members of the Southern Conference, joining current members Furman, Mercer, and Wofford. The winner of the six-team league will get an automatic bid to the NCAA championship tournament.