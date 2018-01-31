The Mosby Heritage Area Association (MHAA) announces their February 10th event called “Edmund Randolph: A Forgotten Founding Father.” The talk will begin at 2:00pm at Cunningham Chapel at 809 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, VA 22646 and will conclude with a tour of Carter Hall, across the road, at 255 Carter Hall Lane, Boyce, VA 22646. Tickets are $30 for MHAA members and $40 for non-members and may be purchased at www.mosbyheritagearea.org/events.

Join 2018 Monticello Fellow Stephanie Seal Walters as she delves into the feud that split the Randolph family during and after the American Revolution. The program begins at the Cunningham Chapel in Millwood and will conclude at nearby Carter Hall, site of Edmund Randolph’s death in 1813. Light refreshments will be offered.

The American Revolution brought about irreparable divisions within many families throughout the Colonies. Virginia attorney Edmund Randolph was quick to embrace the Patriot cause, while his father remained steadfastly loyal to the Crown. This fissure would define one of Virginia’s most prominent families for decades and shaped Edmund’s political career through the early years of the Republic. His service in the Continental Congress, the Constitutional Convention, and as the nation’s first Attorney General and second Secretary of State were crucial to the development of the young United States.

