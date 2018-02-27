On Sunday, March 11, 2018, the Grace Church Concert Series in The Plains, VA features renowned pianist Tanya Gabrielian performing Schumann, Haydn, Gershwin and Rachmaninoff in a program titled “Romantic Relations.” Hailed by the London Times as a “pianist of powerful physical and imaginative muscle,” Tanya Gabrielian has captivated audiences worldwide with her gripping performances – “she has total command and we are convinced the piano would only make those sounds for her.” (Glasgow Herald)

The performance will be at 5 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main Street, The Plains, VA 20198. A catered reception will follow. Tickets are $25 – Student tickets are $15 – Youth under 18 are admitted free but must be accompanied by an adult. Additional information and tickets are available online at www.gracetheplains.org or by calling the church office at (540) 253-5177, ext. 107.