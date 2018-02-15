Happy New Year! With each year we are supposed to get older and wiser and last year was no exception. I always like to reflect this time of year and share my life’s lessons that might be applicable to your life.

1. I witnessed hard work and perseverance pay off. My husband finished up another degree in order to check a box and change his course in life. It paid off in the way of getting his dream job just before Christmas. I couldn’t be more proud of him and his hard work is an inspiration. Way to go!!

2. Family isn’t only your blood. True friends can be like family and I’m so fortunate to have so many people to love and who love me.

3. Vodka and soda, though low(er) in calories is not necessarily a “diet” drink.

4. Living in a small village where you can’t go to the bank, post office or grocery store without seeing someone you know is such a unique blessing. There is always a genuine wave or smile at every turn. And it is a lesson to always brush your teeth before running errands. You don’t want your genuine smile to have a piece of spinach in it or dragon breath to greet your community.

5. Change is hard. Sometimes it’s for the best, and other times it’s a struggle. Reality does bite at times, but it’s how you chew it that matters.

6. I went through a significantly painful year with health issues. But at the end of the day, just putting one foot in front of the other can be so healing. I wish everyone health in 2018!

7. Frugality can be fun. Go on a treasure hunt and find deals where you can.

8. Life is precious. It can be gone in an instant so make every day count, even the bad ones.

9. Claire and Jamie, Jamie and Claire. It was the year of Outlander in our home. Have you ever gotten so involved with a TV show that it turns into an obsession? I mean, when are these people going to realize they need to stay together or one will end up in jail, captured, near death or in other random bad situations if apart. Sheesh. Binge watching a program can be a great escape and fun.

10. Age is just a number. I know people in their 20’s who are wise beyond their years and grandparents who are so young at heart and full of life that you’d never guess their children have children. There is often a way to relate to like-minded people, no matter what year they were born.

Make it an absolutely wonderful 2018!! Live, learn, love.