Marilyn Clisham Lane starts Charity, SECOND AIDE providing Homeless with First Aid

Loudoun Valley High School Senior and aspiring Pediatric Surgeon, Marilyn Clisham Lane has started a charity, Second Aide which provides healthcare focused items which are not provided by the other charitable organizations. The groups of homeless people which are the focus of Second Aide are those who live on the streets and those who live in homeless shelters.

Pictured above is Marilyn making Second Aide’s routine deliveries of First Aid items which include: Bandages, Anti-septic Wipes, Band Aids, Alcohol, Bleach, White Socks, Feminine Products and Kleenex.

For more information please go to: https://www.facebook.com/secondaide