World famous pianist John O’Conor will perform at the Middleburg Concert Series fundraising event “Arts in the Afternoon” on Sunday, April 15th at 4:00 PM at the Middleburg United Methodist Church, corner of Washington and Pendleton Streets. Mr. O’ Conor’s performance will be followed by a cocktail reception at the National Sporting Library and Museum and will include a private viewing of the new exhibit from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts,” A Sporting Vision: The Paul Mellon Collection of British Sporting Art” which will open that weekend. The concert repertoire will include selections from Beethoven, Haydn, Schubert and Irish composer, John Field. Proceeds from “Arts in the Afternoon” will benefit the Middleburg Concert Series’ goal of presenting quarterly virtuoso performances to the Middleburg area and encouraging love of music in the community.

John O’Conor has received outstanding critical reviews for over 40 years, accumulating awards and recognition wherever he has performed. According to the Chicago Tribune, ”He represents a vanishing tradition that favors inner expression and atmosphere over showmanship and bravura”. For those local WETA listeners who often hear his performances several times a day his smooth, gentle but flawless touch is instantly recognizable.

A native of Dublin Ireland, John O’Conor has played with major symphonies throughout the world. He was unanimously awarded 1st Prize at the International Beethoven Piano Competition in 1973 which opened the door to his career. Among his over 20 CD recordings are the complete piano concertos of Beethoven with the Loudoun Symphony Orchestra and the major works of his countryman, composer John Field.

Major sponsors for” Arts in the Afternoon” are Howard and Gloria Armfield, The Betty McGowan Charitable

Trust, BCT Bank of Charlestown, Greenhill Winery and Vineyards and the National Sporting Library and Museum.

This will be the first fundraising event for the Middleburg Concert Series which is entering its fourth year of successful performances. Tickets for the concert, reception, and exhibit are $100 per person and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com, by emailing middleburgconcertseriesgala@gmail.com or by calling 540-326-4611