The Virginia Commission for the Arts congratulates our “50 for 50 Arts Inspiration Award” recipients. They were selected from an original pool of over 350 nominees by a panel of former Commissioners and arts leaders and confirmed by the full Board of the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

For fifty years, the VCA has supported and celebrated the vibrant arts culture that is critical to living, learning, and thriving economically in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The “50 for 50 Arts Inspiration Awards” are designed to recognize programs, individuals, and organizations critical to the arts in Virginia.

The designated “Arts Inspirations” may have played a critical role in the last 50 years, serve as today’s leaders and exemplars, or maybe tomorrow’s visionaries, leading the way to a bright future. We are indeed fortunate in Virginia to have an abundant and diverse roster of outstanding artists and organizations and their supporters spanning disciplines and decades. The 50 selected winners are representative of the best, but this list is far from definitive. Every day in communities across the Commonwealth, thousands of people benefit from the creative energies and pursuit of excellence that characterize Virginia artists and arts organizations.