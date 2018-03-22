Hello fellow Middleburg Citizens, my name is Darlene Kirk and I am running to continue to serve Middleburg as a member of the Town Council. I have lived in Middleburg all my life, attended Middleburg Elementary. This is my 17th year on Council and I currently serve as our Vice-Mayor. Additionally, I Chair the Personnel and Finance Committee, our Ad Hoc Committee on Town Properties, and lead the Health Center Advisory Board. I have also served our town as a Planning Commissioner and as its Vice Chairman. This is an important election and there are critical issues facing Middleburg. We must ensure that we remain fiscally responsible, continue investing in fixing our old pipes, beginning with Ridgeview, and help fill our downtown storefronts. I hope you will vote in the town elections on May 1 and support me in my bid for re-election.

If you have questions or concerns about what the town is doing or ideas on what we could do better, please feel free to contact me by phone at 540-687-5182, or by email at Darlenekrk@aol.com. I want to continue helping take care Middleburg and protecting our rural heritage. Your questions and comments will help me do a better job on Council. Thank you.

Darlene Kirk

Middleburg Va