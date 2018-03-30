Ever since my first cookie at the Upper Crust in 1981, I have been drawn to the charm and unique qualities of this special community. I made the decision to run for Town Council because I want to help our town remain true to itself and serve all of its residents responsibly, while attracting businesses that will thrive. As a professional horsewoman, riding and foxhunting across the surrounding countryside since 1995 has been a privilege. Living in town for the last ten years has enhanced my sense of belonging, and I feel I need to do a little bit more to give back to all Middleburg has given me.

Volunteerism has been part of my life since my teenage years. As a member and later an A graduate of The United States Pony Club, a non-profit that teaches responsibility, sportsmanship and stewardship through horsemanship, I competed on teams, taught, judged, organized events, and held leadership positions at the local, regional and national levels. I have served as HOA President for my condo association for the past 8 years, with a small team of owners. I volunteer at events benefitting local conservation groups like PEC and VALCV, and currently serve on the Middleburg Spring Races Advisory Board. Since 2014, I have been fostering dogs for PetConnect Rescue, about one dog per month. It has been extremely rewarding, and the perfect addition to a country lifestyle.

The motto of my alma mater Virginia Tech, where I studied Interior Design, is Ut Prosim, That I May Serve. There, my appreciation for aesthetics, design and housing needs grew, as well as my love for small towns. Growing up in Fairfax County, I experienced the dehumanizing effect of rampant development in the 1980s. I appreciate the need for smart growth and maintaining character. My professional life since then has been in the equine service industry, keeping horses and their riders happy, managing farms and running a small business. Travel has taken me to beautiful walking cities like Boston, London, Rome and Charleston, SC, but there is nothing like calling Middleburg home.

Quality of life for all ages is affected by safety, affordability and inclusion. As one who walks dogs daily, I will advocate for more sidewalks and ways to encourage drivers to slow down. I am looking forward to seeing the new Capital Improvement Plan(CIP) implemented. Increasing foot traffic to the Federal Street area is an exciting project for existing and future businesses. I would like to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility, from east to west and from Stonewall/Marshall Avenue to Federal Street. Though prices have stabilized, water quality and cost are a burden on both homeowners and renters. To fill our empty storefronts, we need to go out and recruit businesses that will endure. All our residential, businesses and schools are team members with strengths that deserve promotion and encouragement.

We can do more of the right thing, and do it the right way. I bring professionalism, the desire to listen, and the ability to work as a team with town council and the mayor. I would appreciate the opportunity to help preserve what I have always loved about Middleburg– its beauty, safety, horse country setting, small size and history–while supporting thoughtful growth.

