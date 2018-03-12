The Town of Middleburg is pleased to announce that applications to be a vendor for the 2018 season of the Middleburg Community Farmers Market are now being accepted. The market is located at the Middleburg Community Center’s (300 W. Washington Street) graveled parking lot, surrounded by grass and is partially shaded by mature trees. The Middleburg Community Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. – noon, every Saturday from May 5 through October 27, 2018.

Sponsored by the Town of Middleburg, the Middleburg Community Farmers Market provides local agriculturalists with a retail outlet for their products. The market also provides citizens of the area with an opportunity to purchase fresh quality products from the people who produce them. The market is open to a variety of vendors such as meat producers, produce growers, bakers, specialty food vendors and limited handmade craft vendors.

Visit www.middleburgva.gov/mc-farmers-market-1.html for operating guidelines, terms of agreement and an application. There is a $25 application fee and a one-time vendor fee of $100 for the season. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2018. Contact Jamie Gaucher, Market Manager for the Town of Middleburg at 540-687-5152 or jgaucher@middleburgva.gov for additional information.

