Dear Middleburg,

My name in “Mimi” Stein and I am running for a seat on the Middleburg Town Council. I have been living, playing and working in Middleburg for the past 20 years…I know, I know… a virtual newcomer. However, from the moment I arrived I was hooked and chose to make Middleburg my home.

Many of you know me and for those who don’t, I served on the Board as Treasurer for Middleburg Business and Professional Association Board for some 10 years, I am on the Pink Box Advisory Board, Board Member and Treasurer for the Middleburg Museum Foundation and currently serving as a Commissioner on the Middleburg Planning Commission.

In conjunction the Middleburg Business and Professional Association I helped bring the annual Christmas Tree-lighting ceremony back as a regular event kicking off the Christmas in Middleburg weekend. (You see me every year serving the hot cider and handing out the candles).

While running the Home Farm Store for 8 years I developed a solid understanding of the energy and needs of our downtown district. For those many years I got to know so many people in town and had the opportunity to hear their views first-hand not only about the food they were buying but their life in Middleburg. Just recently as Director of Operations for a small DC based non-profit organization I moved our main office from Herndon to Middleburg so I am really here all day everyday hoping to serve this community in any way I can.

For those of you I don’t know yet, I hope I we will have the opportunity to become acquainted so that I can understand and help insure Middleburg will thrive and continue to meet your needs and expectations.

Please vote on May 1st for your Town Council representatives, and consider me as one of your choices.

mimi@certifiedhumane.org