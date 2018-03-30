Dear Middleburg,

My wife Nelina and I moved here because we love the quiet small town life. We live behind Emmanuel Church in a house that was owned by Loyal Hall, son of Willie Hall, who built the original Middleburg Bank building (now the home of the Oyster Bar).

I announced my candidacy for Mayor last summer. As a candidate for Mayor, I am serious about reducing the cost of living and doing business here, uncompromising about keeping Middleburg a small town, and I will not rest until we fill up our empty storefronts.

My business office is on Jay Street, in the same building as A Place to Be. I am lucky to own a successful small business and fortunate to be working with a great team on preserving natural resources, especially in areas where those natural resources are most under threat.

Before I began public service in Middleburg, I received my Masters in Government Studies from Missouri State University, and I was a Visiting Scholar at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Defense University Center for Technology and National Security Policy, and the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies. I’ve published papers on foreign policy and counterterrorism that have been cited by other scholars in those fields.

Since 2014, I’ve been serving the Town as Chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Committee. As Chairman, I regularly lead meetings with stakeholders from our local businesses and industries including Salamander Resort, Boxwood Winery, the National Sporting Library and Museum, and Rutledge Farm.

As Chairman, I’ve recruited a new business to Town (the Oyster Bar), evaluated funding requests for events, and led the Council to adopt an ordinance that enables the Council to eventually offer tax incentives for new businesses that are considering coming to Middleburg.

Outside of Middleburg, I’m a Member of the Board of the Aldie Heritage Association. I’ve been a vocal advocate of preservation there, and a staunch opponent of the County’s plans todemolish three historic buildings to build a fire station in the core of Aldie’s historic downtown.

Those who vote in our election on May 1 will be selecting five candidates: one new

Mayor, and four Members of Council. It gives me great pleasure to support and be supported by a candidate team with: Kevin Hazard, Cindy Pearson, Mimi Stein, and Kristin Noggle.

It is a true blessing to be making a difference in our community.

Thank you for your support, and for keeping Middleburg moving forward.

vincent@middleburg.com