On Sunday, April 22, 2018, the Grace Church Concert Series in The Plains, VA features the Grammy-nominated concert organist Jonathan Ryan performing J.S. Bach, Vivaldi, Brahms, Schumann and Guilmant. His command of an exceptionally large breadth of repertoire, spanning from the Renaissance to numerous solo and collaborative premieres, coupled with striking virtuosity, enables the bold, imaginative programming and exceptional use of each organ’s unique capability, for which he is noted.

The performance will be at 5 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main Street, The Plains, VA 20198. A catered reception will follow. Tickets are $25 – Student tickets are $15 – Youth under 18 are admitted free but must be accompanied by an adult. Additional information and tickets are available online at www.gracetheplains.org or by calling the church office at (540) 253-5177, ext. 107.