Morven Park’s Center for Civic Impact is one of five recipients of the 2018 School-Business Partnership Award from Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS). The award focuses on creating thriving partnerships between the school system and local businesses and organizations. Representatives from Morven Park received the award at the annual School-Business Partnership Breakfast at The National Conference Center on Friday, March 9.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Loudoun County Public Schools. Thanks to our amazing partners, Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School and Smart’s Mill Middle School, for nominating us,” said Gwyneth Mac Murtrie, Morven Park’s Director of Education. “We are excited to continue teaching civics education and 21st-century skills to LCPS students.”

Two LCPS schools – Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School and Smart’s Mill Middle School – nominated the Park for the award. The Park’s Education team worked with Frances Hazel Reid to create and pilot the Meadows, Milkweed, and Monarchs, Oh My! program in 2015, and continues to work with the school to improve and expand the program. Smart’s Mill books a variety of Morven Park’s educational programs.

According to LCPS, the School-Business Partnership Award measures success between a school and an outside organization based on whether or not the partnerships are thriving, whether or not the students are learning current and relevant skills, if students are encouraged to be leaders and committed to their communities, if the students are learning interactive and technology skills, how responsive the schools are to the partnerships, and if they can actively integrate “best of” practices into their curricula. Ultimately, the goal is to see how well businesses will benefit from having a well-qualified workforce because of an LCPS partnership.

To view the LCPS-TV School-Business Partner Highlight video about Morven Park, click here. For more information about the Park’s educational programming, visit www.MorvenPark.org.