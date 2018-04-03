The Mosby Heritage Area Association is pleased to announce a bus tour offered April 27-28th featuring historian and author Eric Wittenberg following Robert E. Lee’s retreat route at Gettysburg.

Defeated at the Battle of Gettysburg, General Robert E. Lee was left with the difficult task of having to withdraw his battered army back across the Potomac and to the relative safety of Virginia. In the ten days between July 4th and 14th, 1863 the Army of Northern Virginia made its way out of Pennsylvania and across Maryland, pursued by the Army of the Potomac. Several brisk skirmishes occurred as the Union Army sought to cut off the retreating rebels. Although Lee ultimately slipped away it was not without further losses to his army and his supply train. Join us as we follow in the path of this retreat and examine the aftermath of the Civil War’s most famous battle. Noted historian Eric Wittenberg will lead a guided tour that visits some of the most significant locations of this often-overlooked campaign.

Highlights of the tour include:

• A Friday evening reception at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine in Frederick, MD

• A full day guided bus tour with Eric Wittenberg with stops at Gettysburg, Fairfield, Monterey Pass, Smithsburg, Williamsport, and more.

• A signed copy of One Continuous Fight: The Retreat from Gettysburg and the Pursuit of Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia, July 4-14, 1863 by Eric Wittenberg.

• Admission to the Donnelly House in Williamsport

• Saturday lunch

Tickets for the tour are $175 for MHAA Members and $195 for Non-Members and can be purchased online at www.mosbyheritagearea.org/events or by calling (540) 687-5578. Reserve today as seats are limited.

A block of rooms for $104 per night has been reserved for our out of town guests at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center located at 5400 Holiday Dr. Frederick, MD 21703. Reservations can be made by calling 301-694-7500 or by visiting https://www.choicehotels.com/reservations/groups/DP9WL2. The last date to make reservations under the block rate of $104 per night is April 11, 2018.