Members of the Northern Virginia vocal chamber ensemble “Words&Music” will present a concert at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 22, 2018 as part of the At the Parish House performance and arts series of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Middleburg, VA. Entitled “If Music Be the Food of Love: An Afternoon of Song,” the concert will feature vocal and instrumental works from the 17th to the 20th centuries by composers Purcell, Rachmaninov, Duke Ellington, and more. Soprano Melissa Coombs and pianist Virginia Rice Sircy will be joined by special guest artist, cellist Otice Sircy.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the music ministries of historic Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Those ministries include a 17-member senior church choir, a 10-member hand bell choir and The Piedmont Singers, a musical outreach ministry comprising singers from Middleburg and the surrounding region representing as many as 18 different churches. Emmanuel Church choir members and Piedmont Singers offer regular performances of the finest in sacred choral repertoire to the community, including Christmas concerts performed in conjunction with Christmas in Middleburg. This summer, the Piedmont Singers will be traveling to England, where they will serve as a visiting choir-in-residence at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford, England.

The mission of Words&Music is to present exceptional performances of both traditional and newly commissioned compositions in the vocal chamber music repertoire. “We’re so pleased to host this wonderful trio from Words&Music and very much appreciate their support of our wide-ranging music ministries,” said Gene LeCouteur, Rector of Emmanuel Church. “We’re looking forward to a fun afternoon filled with engaging art songs from around the world that all ages can enjoy.”

The concert will be held in the Parish House at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, located at 105 East Washington Street in the heart of historic Middleburg. All are welcome and donations will be gratefully accepted. Light refreshments will be offered following the program. There will also be an opportunity to meet and talk with the artists. Seats may be reserved by calling (540) 687-6297.

For further information, contact Parishsecretary@emmanuelmiddleburg.org.