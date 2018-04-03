Spring Native Plant Sale sponsored by Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy

Saturday, April 7, 9:00am – 3:00pm

Morven Park, 17195 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg (at the upper end of the main parking lot)

Three native plant nurseries will have a huge selection of spring blooming flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and ferns for sale. We’ll also have:

• Native bee houses and Bluebird nest boxes

• Bird feeding supplies by Wild Birds Unlimited of Ashburn

• Unique garden art from Sunny Lane Forge

• Used book sale with books on nature, wildlife, and gardening

• Representatives of Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy’s program areas, including Stream Monitoring, Conservancy Advocacy, and Audubon at Home, will be on hand to answer questions and share information.

•And much more! See our website for the complete list.

For more information, visit: www.loudounwildlife.org

For questions, contact Chris Emery at cemery@loudounwildlife.org