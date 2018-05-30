BCT’s new logo features an artistic “tree” that represents the bank’s founding 38 farmers, orchardists and business leaders. The tree’s five limbs/leaves are representative of the company’s core values and the “1871” at the base of the tree highlights the year that BCT was established.

BCT officially opened on the corner of West Washington and Lawrence Streets on April 4, 1871. Today, BCT has grown to over $430 million in assets, 7 offices and employs over 100 professionals in the tri-state region of West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland.

BCT’s five core values are Integrity, Teamwork, Growth, Customer Commitment and Community Focus. BCT has included the 1871 in their logo in recognition of its heritage and longevity. Surprisingly, there are only 225 banks in the entire United States that are older than BCT.

BCT is also introducing a new tagline, “The Community’s Bank.” According to BCT, this tagline is reflective of the many facets of BCT:

• “We are a bank for our friends, family and neighbors.”

• “Our approach of ‘if you have the ability to help your neighbor, you help your neighbor.’”

• “Care towards our customer’s finances as if they are our own.”

• “Our belief that our communities are filled with possibility and we help it come to fruition.”

Bank of Charles Town, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., is a locally owned community bank with seven convenient offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Loudoun County, Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. For more information, visit our website at www.mybct.com