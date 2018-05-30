The Fauquier Heritage and Preservation Foundation announces a talk by General West on Saturday, June 10, 2018, 3:00 PM at the Robert L. Sinclair Education Center, 4118 Winchester Road, Marshall, Virginia. General West will speak on the history of local military hero, Presley Neville O’Bannon, a first lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, who is famous for his exploits in the First Barbary War (1801-1805). Lieutenant O’Bannon led the successful attack at the Battle of Derna in Libya on April 27, 1805, giving the Marines’ Hymn its line “to the shores of Tripoli” and became the first man to raise a United States flag over foreign soil in time of war. O’Bannon was born in Marshall, Fauquier County, in 1776. He is known as “the hero of Derna.”

During a 35-year career General West served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs, Legislative Assistant to the Commandant of the Marine Corp, Special Advisor to the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and as a Marine aviator. He flew A6s in Vietnam and AH1s and UH1s in Desert Storm, where he was a Composite Aircraft Group Commander.

He is currently president of Robison International, Inc., a Washington, D.C. based defense and public relations consulting firm. General West is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, has an MBA from Auburn University and a Masters in National Security from the Naval War College. He resides in Fauquier County.

The event is open to the public.

The Sinclair Education Center is the newest arm of the Fauquier Heritage & Preservation Foundation which also operates the John K. Gott Library. For further information contact the FHPH at 540-364-3440 or 703-403-1309.