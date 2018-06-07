Leopold (Bud) Weidlein (Captain, U.S.N, Ret.) passed away peacefully in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on May 17, 2018. Bud was born on June 1, 1918, in New York City. He was raised in the Borough of Queens and graduated from St. John’s University. Bud married Alice Anne Flanagan in New York in 1943.

Captain Weidlein began his naval career as an aviation cadet in 1940 and was a highly decorated Navy pilot who served in Africa and the Pacific during World War II. His time in the Navy included attending the Naval War College and the Industrial War College of the Armed Forces. Bud served as Commander on the aircraft carrier USS USS Kearsarge for its 1961 Pacific cruise from Long Beach, California. He was commanding officer of the Navy’s nuclear delivery training squadron (HATU) and head of the air-launched Nuclear Weapon Branch (Bureau of Ordinance for Research and Development). Bud was the Operations Planning Officer for the Commander in Chief of the Atlantic Fleet and NATO; headed the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Soviet Air Defense Section, and retired from the Joint Staff of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1964.

Bud and Anne moved with the younger contingent of their eight children in 1965 to Dover Farm in Middleburg, Virginia and began a successful second career in real estate. He also raised cattle on the farm, enjoyed gardening, and kept an airplane in order to continue flying. In 1988 Bud and Anne moved from Middleburg to Florida.

Bud was pre-deceased by his wife Anne of 66 years and his son Michael A. Weidlein, and will be lovingly remembered by his seven surviving children: Anne Pennington (Doug), Tom Weidlein (Marie), John Weidlein (Lynn), Pat Bradford (Alex), Peter Weidlein (Alexandra), Kate Weidlein (Roger Jones) and James Weidlein as well as his eight grandchildren Amy Pennington Murphy (Tim), Jennifer Pennington McDaniel (Ethan), Sean Weidlein, James Weidlein, Laura Bradford Fortner (Chase), Stephanie Bradford, Travis Weidlein and Marco Ghiradelli, and four great grandchildren.

A memorial mass and burial will take place at a future date at Arlington Cemetery.