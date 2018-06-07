Dear Middleburg,

I would like to express my sincere appreciation and let you know how truly moved I am by the confidence you have placed in me to succeed Betsy as the next Mayor of our Town. The turnout was inspiring, with over 300 residents participating in our local election. It is a testament to how much we all care about Middleburg and our larger community. I am also immensely grateful to the family, friends, and supporters who generously contributed their time and effort during this election – thank you for all you have done for me. We must all also thank Mark Snyder and Vincent Bataoel for their many years and continuing service to Middleburg and wish them the best for the future.

I strongly believe the most important responsibilities of a Mayor involves listening to the citizens, translating their concerns into workable proposals, and building consensus with the entire Council and our community to implement the solution. To succeed, we must continue to foster this community’s tradition of participation and openness. We on the Council are committed to this as well. I truly appreciate the trust you have placed in me to take on this leadership responsibility.

Our community faces many challenges but working together we will meet these challenges together. Lastly, to you, the citizens of Middleburg. Regardless of who you voted for, thank you for participating and being a part of how Middleburg succeeds. As Mayor, and for all of us on Council, we are here to serve every single citizen of Middleburg, that is our solemn commitment to you.

If you need anything, please reach out to me at

blittleton@middleburgva.gov