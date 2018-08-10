Windy Hill Foundation is proud to announce that the Foundation will be the latest $20,000 MetLife Matchup recipient thanks to PGA golf pro Michael Kim and, as a result, is in the running for the $750,000 designation. John Mascetello, a Middleburg resident and long-time supporter of Windy Hill Foundation and Executive Vice President at Wasserman, represents this latest up and comer, 25 year-old Michael Kim. Kim not only won his first PGA tournament two weeks ago at the John Deere Classic, but his approach on the 5th hole was selected for the Metlife Matchup. The Metlife Matchup is a season-long contest recognizing the players who best navigate challenging situations during tournament play. As a result of votes cast by Windy Hill’s loyal and supportive community, MetLife will award $20,000 to Kim’s chosen charity, Windy Hill Foundation. Kim is now eligible for the $750,000 final challenge, which again is awarded to the PGA golfer’s charity of choice.

Bob Dale, Executive Director of Windy Hill, which provides affordable housing and services in Middleburg and the surrounding area, explains “We are so grateful that Michael has chosen Windy Hill Foundation for the Metlife Matchup and even more thrilled that our community voted for him in the challenge, resulting in a win for Windy Hill. We will put the $20,000 towards the programs and services we run for the residents of our properties. We are gearing up our Board, volunteers, and community supporters to vote again during the next challenge. Starting August 5 and continuing through August 15, we will be working to mobilize our small community to vote and hopefully win the $750,000 grant – Windy Hill aims to be the next David and Goliath story! We urge anyone and everyone to vote during this next round!” Bob explains it takes just a few minutes a day to vote but your vote could result in an amazing and unexpected opportunity for Windy Hill.

The final MetLife Challenge includes all winning shots throughout the season. Winners will be eligible for the final vote from August 5-15, 2018. The player whose shot has the most final votes will receive $750,000 for their charity of choice and be named the 2018 MetLife MatchUp Champion. Voting takes place on the Metlife Matchup website: https://www.pgatour.com/metlife-matchup.html.

Windy Hill Foundation is a 501(c )(3) organization which provides safe, decent and affordable housing to low and moderate income families and the elderly in Loudoun and Fauquier Counties and encourages self-improvement and self-sufficiency among our residents.