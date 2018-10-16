Middleburg’s Go Green and Streetscape committees are at it again, organizing what has become a semi annual tradition of corralling wonderful volunteers to give our gorgeous town a sprucing up – the Great Middleburg Fall Cleanup!

To parody the words of Kitchener, Middleburg Wants You! Or rather we would be delighted for as many volunteers as possible to sign up and join the all volunteer cleanup crew on Saturday October 27th starting at 8 a.m. at the Middleburg Community Center. We aim to wrap up around 11 so you’ll still have the who day to do other fun stuff.

If you can help, please email the organizers at middleburgcleanup@gmail.com so we have enough food to go around – thank you to Salamander for once again supplying breakfast, and to Common Grounds for essential water to keep us all hydrated!