Randolph “Sonny” Macfadden Underwood, 80, of Middleburg, Virginia, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Stone Springs Hospital in Dulles, VA.

Sonny was born February 28, 1938 in Winchester, VA, the son of Walter R. and Ella Dove Underwood. He was a residential painting contractor in Winchester for many years.

Sonny married Krista Carleen Garber October 10, 1990 in Hagerstown, MD.

He is survived by his wife Krista, children, Donald E. Combs (wife Debi Combs) of Ocala, FL, Justin T. Underwood of Seoul, South Korea, and Carleigh L. Underwood (husband Joey Diaz) of Dulles, VA, a brother, William Underwood of Winchester, and a sister, Virginia Wheeler of Wallace, NC.

Sonny is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Underwood and Lewis Underwood, and a sister, Betty Underwood.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, in Middleburg, VA.

