John and Charlene Truban, of Truban Motor Company in Winchester, VA., took delivery of their ultra-exclusive Porsche 911 GT2 RS and decided to share their experience by having an unveiling party at their showroom located at 60 W. Jubal Early Drive. This has been home to Truban Motors since May of 2011.

Guests arrived at 7 pm to a feeling of everything Porsche. Walls full of classic signage, display cases of memorabilia and parts, and a few of the Truban’s award-winning collector cars on display. John shares, “We have the 1972 911S Coupe in Emerald Green that was John “Jack” Cook’s Executive Car when he was the head of Porsche/Audi of North America. We have our 1989 Baltic Blue Speedster with a Linen Gray Interior, 1 of only 6 in that color in the U.S.”

It was hard to miss the GT2 RS ceremoniously draped in the center of the showroom. Its high rear wing a dead giveaway! But with plenty of time to mingle, guests enjoyed the Truban’s hospitality and a delicious spread of hors d’oeuvres and beverages. This was topped off with Truban’s own Peter Gartner’s demonstration on making his home country’s traditional Feuerzangenbowle; an authentic German holiday mulled wine.

Truban Motor’s western Virginia location may make it one of a classic Porsche lovers’ best-kept secrets. But John Truban, being the Porsche Club of America’s Potomac region concourse chair, should not be. I encourage all to visit and share in his wealth of knowledge of classic and exotic cars, Porsche especially. “The first Porsche we ever sold as a dealer was a 1998 C4 Cabriolet in Arctic Silver with 14k miles. It went to Frankfurt, Germany.”

John and Charlene addressed the crowd with a few short words, pulled back the cover and voila!!, the handsome GT2 RS appeared! Its rare custom metallic orange “Zanzibar” color and glossy carbon fiber surfaces got instant applause from the crowd. A closer look revealed its two-toned black and cognac leather interior and optional Weissach package, with lightweight magnesium wheels. John then brought the 3.8 liter, twin turbo six, with 700 horsepower, to life – VAROOOOM!!! There was ample time and accessibility for guests to get up close and personal with this special car. There were more photos taken in an hour than a semester’s worth of selfies at a college dorm!

To learn more about the Trubans, please visit trubanmotors.com or call 540-722-2567 and ask for John or Peter. You too can see this historically significant Porsche without having to travel all the way to Zanzibar!