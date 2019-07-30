Organizers of the 50th ANNUAL BLUEMONT FAIR, to be held September 21 & 22, 2019, are pleased to announce the winner of this year’s poster design contest: Jody West of Fort Valley, Virginia.

Jody’s design was selected from a crowded field of over 20 submissions by artists from throughout the region.

This delightful rendering is reminiscent of the groovy 1970 aesthetic, (year of the first fair) with a crescent man-in-the-moon overlooking the old Bluemont Schoolhouse (now Community Center) with tents, food trucks, musicians, and fair visitors throughout the grounds. Even the balloon lettering of the design reminds us of that long-ago time. Jody’s work will grace the Bluemont Fair’s distinctive poster, T-shirt, and fair memorabilia during this milestone year.

Jody West is a graphic designer currently working as marketing director for the National Sporting Library & Museum in Middleburg, VA. She also runs a busy freelance design business, creates “found object” sculptures, and is a member of the Torpedo Factory Artists’ Association in Alexandria, VA. Otherwise, Jody can most often be found spending time with family or scouring antique stores.

For more information about Jody’s work: www.RiverbendArtAndDesign.com and www.JWestFoundArt.com

For more information about the Bluemont Fair visit www.bluemontfair.org or call 540-554-2367 (vm).