Hunts from around the country gathered at the 72nd Virginia Foxhound Club show at Morven Park this past May to contest their very best hounds, young and seasoned. As fellow foxhunters mingled and got reacquainted, some guests sauntered up to the Museum of Hounds and Hunting in the Mansion to see Meg Gardiner’s wonderful collection of rescued rocking horses, then returned to watch and listen to the horn blowing contestants. Returning Live Oak Hounds Huntsman Spencer Allen won it handily. Surrounded by family and friends,he was beaming from the honor. Local junior handlers Aria Venezia and Weston Hasser from Middleburg Hunt won 2nd and 4th respectively in the age 10 and under.

American Champion: Orange County “Texas”

Cross-bred Champion: Green Spring Valley “Saphire”

English Champion: Hillsboro “Modest”

Penn-Marydel: Golden’s Bridge “Amber”

American Pack Class Winner: Middleburg Hunt

Cross-bred Pack Class Winner: Rosetree-Blue Mountain

English Pack Class: Live Oak Hounds

Penn-Marydel Pack Class: Red Oak Foxhounds

Best Performance Hound: Midland “Shilo”

Grand Champion Foxhound: Green Spring Valley “Saphire:

Reserve Grand Champion Foxhound: Hillsboro “Modest”