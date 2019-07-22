In our 30+ years, we have had the pleasure to develop creative design solutions for every part of the home. From kitchens to bathrooms to garages, our architects and designers have crafted inspired fixes to everyday issues. Here are some of our favorites from recent projects.

1 of 6

Clever Cutting Board Drawer

Our client wanted to expand the utility of a shallow drawer over the trash can so it could be used for more than just storage. A cutting board with a hole was added to discard the waste right into the can. This board pops out for easy cleaning, then can be returned to the drawer for convenient storage.

Ladders to Access Kitchen Cabinets

In two of our recent projects, the kitchen design included floor to ceiling cabinetry. While this gave our clients more storage for the items they use once or twice a year, how were they going to reach it? In one kitchen a custom ladder was designed to resemble those found in libraries. It easily rolls from one spot to the next, stores flush at the end of the cabinet wall and adds extra character to this beautiful kitchen. The other solution was a shallow cabinet in the kitchen so a step ladder could be both easily accessible and neatly tucked away from everyday view.

Full-Length Mirror/Medicine Cabinet Combo

Do you hate the bulky look of a traditional medicine cabinet and its limited storage? In this whole-house remodel, we created a custom nook to mount a full-length medicine cabinet within. It now provides much-needed storage in one of the home’s smaller bathrooms and doubles as an out-of-the-way full-length mirror.

Hair Appliance Organization

Wires and cords and gadgets can make getting ready in your bathroom chaotic. In this remodel, we included a heat resistant drawer organizer for our client’s hair tools. Hair dryers, curling irons, straighteners, and hairbrushes now have a convenient home that keeps the cord craziness off the bathroom counter. The best part is appliances can be stowed away while still warm, so no more excuses!

Garage Storage Lifts

Get the clutter off the ground with an electric car and toy lifts. This client’s garage was overflowing with toys and cars, both adult and child size. We installed car lifts to keep the spare full-sized cars off the ground, protecting them from accidental bumps and scratches, and a motorized storage basket to house toys and equipment that aren’t accessed every day.

Our mission is to help clients improve their lives at home, and practical solutions like these are just a few of the arrows in our quiver. We would welcome the opportunity to help your family with creative solutions, quality craftsmanship and heroic customer service that will make your home function better for you.

Tim Burch is a Vice President and Owner of BOWA, an award-winning design and construction firm specializing in renovations ranging from master suites and kitchens to whole-house remodels. For more information, visit bowa.com or call 540-687-6771.

Tim Burch is a Vice President and Owner of BOWA, an award-winning design and construction firm specializing in renovations ranging from master suites and kitchens to whole-house remodels. For more information on Tim and the BOWA team, visit bowa.com or call 540-687-6771.