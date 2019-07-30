“History Lab: American Revolutionary War vs. Civil War” will be offered between 10:00am-4:00pm and will feature an outdoor close-up look at both Revolutionary War and Civil War uniforms, clothing, battle tactics and weaponry with living historians.

The Mosby Heritage Area Association will be offering a family-friendly history event, Saturday, August, 3rd, at their headquarters, the c.1801 Caleb Rector House, 1461 Atoka Road, Marshall, VA 20115.

Other topics to explore will be foodways, spying in both wars, and camp life.

The full schedule includes:

10:30 a.m. Morning drill and kids’ drill with Travis Shaw and the Liberty Rifles

11:30 a.m. Meet the soldiers

12:00 p.m. Historic games on the lawn, and explore the encampment

1:30 p.m. Code-breaking and letter writing

2:30 p.m. Afternoon drill and kids’ drill, soldiers’ mail call

Inside the historic Caleb Rector House (site of the formation on June 10, 1863 of Mosby’s Rangers) will be local authors who are available to sign and sell their books, including Lee Lawrence, Marc Leepson, Kevin Pawlak, Rob Orrison, and Don Hakenson.

A local pizza food truck, Pirate Rooster Pizza, will be on-site selling their artisan pizzas. This event is FREE to the public, of all ages, and will be one of the rare occasions that the historic Rector House is open during weekend hours.

The MHAA’s education programs have reached 54,000 students since inception in 2003-4. Additionally, the education programs of the Mosby Heritage Area Association are the proud recipient of a 2019 “Good Neighbor Grant” from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. With a motto of “Preservation through Education,” MHAA seeks to help the public connect with local history and the stories from the past.

The mission of the nonprofit Mosby Heritage Area Association, formed in 1995, is to help preserve the Northern Virginia Piedmont and increase public knowledge about this historic area. MHAA provides classroom history programs for elementary, middle, and high school students, sponsors lectures, programs, publications, guides, and field trips, and brings nationally known scholars to the area for its award-winning annual Civil War Conference.

For more information, visit www.mosbyheritagearea.org.