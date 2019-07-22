If Middleburg’s “official” animal is the red fox, its “official” color should be green. Citizens, business owners, and friends of Middleburg have been “green” minded since its earliest days as a tiny farm town. From its earliest days, it has protected its trees and fields, its waters and its wildlife. That tradition continues and the Town and those who love it continue to set standards, with the award-winning Windy Hill public/private partnerships a classic example.

In its new Comprehensive Plan, the Town seems ready to again set standards in its guidelines for energy use and conservation, both as a government and as a facilitator of private development, be it new construction or re-purposing of our historic resources.

Hats off to the Town’s staff, Planning Commission, and Town Council.