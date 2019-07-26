The Van Voorhis family is proud to announce that Haley Van Voorhis participated in the U.S. National Team High School Training Camp held in Canton, Ohio this June.

The U.S. National Team Training Camp is an exclusive, invitation-only program for high school football players from across the U.S. with selection based on an athlete’s outstanding skills, leadership, and character. Offering athletes the opportunity to train with U.S. National Team coaches—who are current college coaches, NFL alumni, and top high school coaches—from across the nation, participants competed in daily practices, position specific training and film study. The U.S. National Team High School Training Camp was an exciting next step on the path to possibly playing on the U.S. National Team.

After attending her 5th USA Football Regional Development Camp this past spring, Haley received an invitation to train at the USA Football High School Training Camp this summer as a wide receiver. Out of approximately 200 boys, she was the only girl at the Spring USA Football Regional Development Camp. And again at the June High School Training Camp, there were approximately 300 boys…..and Haley.

Haley was also selected to attend the U.S. National Team Football Middle School Development Games in Atlanta, Georgia which she attended in the Summer of 2017.

When answering questions from her family about ‘what part she liked best’ or ‘why she was excited to compete’ – her answers were usually “football, I got to play football, and I love football.”

Haley played Fauquier Youth Flag Football since 5th grade. She played Fauquier Youth Tackle Football for three seasons until she played her freshman year for Kettle Run High School. She’s currently going into her Junior year on the football team at Christchurch School in Christchurch, VA.