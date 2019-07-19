Seven Middleburg area students, including one of the School’s leading riders and three who plan to play sports in college, were among the 46 students from seven countries, 11 states, and the District of Columbia to graduate from Foxcroft School on May 24th at the School’s 105h commencement.

Middleburg residents Holland Driskill, Mackenzie Harmon, Calissa McNeely, May Schulte, and Loren Sepulveda, Grace MacDonald of Bluemont, and Seabrook Brown of Middleburg and Charleston, SC, all received diplomas from Foxcroft Board of Trustees Chair Anne Michele Lyon Kuhns ’87 in the garden ceremony.

These students are members of an impressive class, which includes two National Merit Commended students, 15 AP Scholars, and nine members of the Cum Laude Society. Collectively, the Class of 2019 received 177 offers of admission from 120 colleges and universities — including Colgate, Emory, Stanford, Parsons School of Design, University of Southern California, Howard University, Vanderbilt, and Virginia. They also were offered more than $2.4 million in merit scholarships. The class also stood out athletically, with two NCAA Division I recruits three who received letters to play at the Division III level, seven Exceptional Proficiency participants for sports, and a host of all-conference honorees.

A talented tennis player, Driskill was named the Delaney Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was a first-team Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association all-state selection last fall. She was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player by the coaches and received Foxcroft’s Peabody Tennis Trophy for the second year in a row. Holland, who will attend Elon University in the fall, sat on the Board of the Cherry Blossom Breast Cancer Foundation for the past two years and was Head of “Hopelets,” a student-run jewelry-making business that raises financial aid funds for Foxcroft students. The daughter of Elizabeth and William Driskill of Middleburg, she was one of the Heads of Foxcroft’s Athletic Association and manager of the Hound spirit team.

Harmon, who won the Foxcroft Director’s Riding Award, participated in Foxcroft’s Exceptional Proficiency program for riding, spending all four winters at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, FL, and showing extensively in A-rated horse shows up and down the east coast. She also served as a volunteer at Sprout

Therapeutic Riding and had some of her works included in a photography showcase at the Artists in Middleburg Gallery during her junior year. The daughter of Therese and Timothy Harmon of Middleburg plans to attend Lynn University.

MacDonald, an outstanding scholar, and athlete was elected to the Cum Laude Society as a junior when she also won the Smith Book Award. She received Foxcroft’s Latin Prize at Foxcroft’s Awards Assembly this spring and was named an AP Scholar by the College Board for demonstrating outstanding college-level achievement through her performance on multiple AP Exams. She was also a standout field hockey player as a defender, achieving All-DAC First-Team honors twice and All-State First-Team in her senior year, as well as being named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Academic Squad. The daughter of David and Diana “Cricket” MacDonald of Bluemont, she will play field hockey at Washington and Lee University next fall, following in the footsteps of sisters Charlotte (Foxcroft ’12) and Lilly (’14).

Schulte, who will attend Virginia Tech, served an intern in the Spanish Department and in the Advancement and College Counseling offices at Foxcroft. She also had an engineering internship at the University of Virginia for two summers. A standout ski racer and Exceptional Proficiency program participant, Schulte ranked fifth in the state in her age group and qualified for the state team in 2017-18. She also was a four-year starter on the softball team, captaining the 2018 squad and receiving All-DAC First-Team honors in her freshman year. She is the daughter of Steve and Karen Schulte of Middleburg.

Sepulveda is a three-sport varsity athlete who earned All-DAC honors three times each in field hockey and lacrosse and received the Coach’s Award in basketball. She also was named All-State in lacrosse twice and will play the sport at Whittier College in Whittier, CA, next year. In addition, Loren was a Maxima Cum Laude medalist in the National Latin Exam as a sophomore and traveled to Houston on a Hurricane Relief Trip during her junior year. She grew up on the campus of Foxcroft and is the daughter of Judy Gamboa, the School’s assistant director of technology.

Brown, who will attend Sewanee: The University of the South, received the School’s Hilary Somers Drama Award for her outstanding contribution to the drama department. A talented singer who studied theater in New York City several summers, she had leading roles in three spring musicals, including this year’s Legally Blonde, the Musical. She also played lacrosse and field hockey, earning First Team All-DAC honors in field hockey, which she will play at Sewanee. She is the daughter of Elise and David Brown of Wadmalaw Island, SC, and Middleburg.

McNeely was very active in community service, volunteering at Banneker Elementary School, serving as a Community Service intern, and participating in many other opportunities on campus and off. She received the Junior Community Service Award in 2018 for her dedication. McNeely was also a member of Foxcroft’s inaugural Team America Rocketry Challenge Rocket Team during her junior year and a dormitory perfect this year. The daughter of Edna Rodriguez-Wilson of Martinsburg, WV, and Middleburg, she plans to attend Manhattan College.