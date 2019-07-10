G. Donald Gartrell, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 at the age of 97. Born in Leesburg, VA of G. Donald “Pappy” Gartrell and Dixie Gray Gartrell of Middleburg, VA. Don had lived in Middleburg, VA for virtually his entire life. He is survived by his bride of 77 years, Eugenia “Genie” Lowe, who he met at his 16th birthday party, and who was with him when he passed. He is also survived by his two sons; G. Donald Gartrell, III and his bride, Ginny Lynn and David Lowe Gartrell; two grandsons, David Lowe Gartrell, Jr, and Jon Michael Gartrell, and his bride, Kristen; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Grayson.

Both Don & Genie loved playing tennis and traveling to Myrtle Beach, SC where they had spent their honeymoon. They were inseparable until June 17 of this year and will be again.

Don was an active member of his community. He was 60+ year Master Mason of Cochran Lodge, No. 271 in the Plains, VA and served in various roles in his lodge including Past Master, and Deputy District Grand Master.

A grave-side service will be held at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, VA at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia, 10467 White Granite Drive, Suite 320, Oakton, VA 33124.