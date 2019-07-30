Foxcroft School is pleased to announce that Head of School Cathy McGehee has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the National Coalition of Girl’s Schools (NCGS), a leading advocate for girls’ schools that works globally with individuals, schools, and organizations dedicated to educating and empowering girls. She began her term on July 1, 2019.

“I am honored to work with an outstanding group of colleagues to support the purpose, principles, and practice of NCGS,” said McGehee, “and to engage with girls schools around the world to champion education for girls, including advocacy, research, and professional development.”

“We are thrilled to have Cathy join the NCGS Board of Trustees,” remarked NCGS Executive Director Megan Murphy. “From her extensive girls’ school experience, to her knowledge of boarding schools, to being a constant supporter of NCGS and our programs and services, we believe Cathy will provide a meaningful impact on NCGS and our member schools as a Trustee.”

NCGS has also tapped McGehee, for the second year, to facilitate the Coalition HEADWAYS for Heads of School discussion series. The program develops a “team cohort” of colleagues who together form a small virtual-learning community that shares resources, ideas and best practices with one another throughout the year.

Cathy became Head of Foxcroft School in July 2014. During her tenure, she has led efforts to adopt a new strategic plan and a revised campus master plan, as well as to pass the School’s 10-year Virginia Association of Independent Schools (VAIS) reaccreditation process. The School also completed its $75 million Centennial Campaign, raising $79.9 million for the residential initiative and the endowment under her guidance.