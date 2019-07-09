On June 4th at the Loudoun County “Signatures of Loudoun Awards” event at the Lightfoot Restaurant in Downtown Leesburg, Kim Hart accepted, on behalf of the Windy Hill Foundation, the “Vision in Design” award. The award recognized Kim Hart’s lifetime of contributions through the Windy Hill Foundation. Since 1981, Hart and the Foundation have worked to provide Loudoun County with attainable workforce housing.

Bob Dale, Executive Director of Windy Hill, remarked “receiving recognition from Loudoun County for the Windy Hill properties located in Loudoun is a great honor. With the newest addition of Heronview with its 96 units of workforce housing in Sterling, there are now a total of 261 homes that serve the low and moderate-income individuals, families and older adults in Loudoun. We are proud to be recognized for this accomplishment which we could not do without the steadfast support over many years by our partners and donors.”

Kim Hart, President of Good Works and former Executive Director of Windy Hill Foundation accepted the award saying “It is hard to find a unifying theme that carries 8 projects over 25 years. If anything, it can be said that workforce housing can be some of the best designed, best constructed, most energy-efficient, best-looking housing in the neighborhood.”

The Signatures program, now in its 15th year, recognizes businesses and community organizations that choose superior design standards in building, renovating or expanding a project.

Each winter, the community is invited to submit nominations, which are voted on by the cabinet and high school student volunteers. Winners are chosen in the following categories: details, familiar, infrastructure, interiors, legends, makeovers, public spaces, pacesetters, and students’ choice.

For more on the awards see: biz.loudoun.gov/SignaturesOfLoudoun.