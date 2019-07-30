The Fauquier Heritage & Preservation Foundation is pleased to announce the first of a new series of talks entitled History Happy Hour. Each talk will focus on a different historical subject. The first, scheduled for Sunday, August 4th from 5:00 to 6:00 PM at the Sinclair Education Center, 4110 Winchester Road, Marshall, VA, will highlight the socio-economic and infrastructure changes to Fauquier County as depicted on a selection of county maps from the years 1863, 1876, 1914, and 1989. Listeners will learn about the size and makeup of the Fauquier agricultural sector, together with the installation of the railroad and roads and the role that they played in the county’s economy. The county’s population and economic base have changed over the last 150 years but the data also shows that much has not changed. Also discussed will be several theme maps including the Sanborn Fire Map of Warrenton, the 1909 fire that destroyed half of the town and the Scheel map of the hunts in Fauquier. Don’t miss this first talk. You will be amazed at how much is revealed of our local history from the study of maps. The event is open to the public.

The Sinclair Education Center is the newest arm of the Fauquier Heritage & Preservation Foundation which also operates the John K. Gott Library.

For further information contact the FHPF at 540-364-3440.