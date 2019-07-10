The 9th annual Preakness Party, held at Murray Hill in Leesburg, Virginia raised more than $130,000 on Saturday evening. These funds will ensure that our programs including therapeutic riding, Hippotherapy, carriage driving, Equine Gestalt Coaching Method sessions and our Equine Services for Heroes program will continue. More than 190 Preakness Party guests enjoyed a fun evening for a great cause.

1 of 3

Guests watched the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes race, enjoyed dinner catered by Magnolia’s at the Mill, sipped Black Eyed Susan cocktails and bid on exclusive silent and live auction items. Riders including Amy Stone spoke passionately of their life-changing lessons they participate in, echoing Program Director Kathy Blaine, Executive Director Susan Kohler and Board President Reggie Howard’s comments throughout the evening honoring the horses and instructors.

One of the many highlights of the evening included Jodie Howard reading a poem written by her, her husband Reggie and their children on behalf of their daughter Rosie, who rides at Loudoun Therapeutic Riding. Entitled When I Ride All I Feel is Free, the poem describes Rosie’s 18 year journey including her challenges and successes. Displays adjacent to the Bar, on the lawn included an adaptive carriage and a trailer decorated with horse and rider tack with signage created by the Cummings family which explained the custom therapeutic equipment used by students.

Founded in 1974 Loudoun Therapeutic Riding is located at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia. We are the only PATH International Premier Accredited Center (www.pathintl.org) in Loudoun County. Additionally, Loudoun Therapeutic Riding is a member of the Therapeutic Riding Association of Virginia (TRAV – www.travinc.org), the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, and the Loudoun Equine Alliance.