New Town Website is LIVE

Town Clerk Rhonda North reported with pleasure on July 11 that the Town’s new and improved website is up, running at https://www.middleburgva.gov, and (so far) is a great success.

A major new feature is the site’s “payment portal”, which “allows residents to view/pay their bill online, ret up a recurring payment and view billing/payment history. Tina Staples, Interim Town Treasurer

Other major ”easy access” sections of the site include: “Keep Me Informed;” “Report a Concern;” “Parking;” “Business Directory;” and “Public Meetings.”

Negotiations with “Visit Loudoun” Continue

On June 27, Beth Erickson, Jordon Harris and Reggie Cooper appeared before the Council representing Visit Loudoun.

Business & Economic Development Director Gaucher advised Council that he, Town Administrator Danny Davis and Councilmembers Philip Miller and Chris Bernard identified deliverables the Town would like to Visit Loudoun to supply in the coming year.

Harris, a member of the Visit Loudoun Board of Directors assured Council that they would “continue to provide a majority of the accountability measures that were requested by the Town and would promote Middleburg, as the Salamander Resort was an important stakeholder for them. “

He regretted, however, that much of the data requested by Council could not be provided because providing data from Visit Loudoun’s key stakeholders “ was frowned upon by their Board of Directors.”

As for access to “key spots on their website” Harris noted that Visit Loudoun “sold ads in that location and did not want to lose the revenue.”

Council asked that Visit Loudoun provide the Town with a list of data it COULD make available before they finalized the Memorandum of Agreement between Middleburg and Visit Loudoun for the coming

Sergeant Seaton Memorial Proposed

Vietnam veteran Ron Embrey, speaking on behalf of the members of Middleburg’s American Legion Post 295, petitioned Town Council on July 11 to consider erecting a permanent memorial to Middleburg Town Sergeant Henry Milton Seaton, killed in the line of duty on Saturday, December 2, 1899. Seaton was the first, and only Middleburg Police Officer to be killed in service to the Town. Town Council agreed and they and Police Chief A.J. Panebianco are considering how best to proceed.

Tina Staples to Hamilton

Town Council unanimously passed a resolution of appreciation commending our current Acting Town Treasurer, Tina M. Staples, for her service to Middleburg.

Staples joined the Town Staff as an Accounting and Administrative Assistant in late September 2017, and, in the words of the resolution “quickly assumed additional duties and responsibilities and informally became known as the Office Manager/Deputy Town Treasurer.

She served twice as interim Town Treasurer, performing “flawlessly and without issue.”

Mayor Bridge Littleton jokingly chided the Mayor of Hamilton for “poaching” Middleburg’s best and joined in Council’s expression of heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Staples.

Town Audit

Departing Interim Treasurer Staples reported that the Town’s annual audit, this one for the fiscal year 2019, is set for the week of August 26. Auditors are expected to review their findings with Town Staff and the Council’s Finance Committee as early as late September or early October. A final audit report is due by November 30.

New Town Employee

On June 27 Deputy Town Administrator Will Moore introduced Estee LaClare, the Town’s new Planning & Project Associate. She began her duties officially on June 24th.

Town’s 1st “Open Late Friday” July 26

On Friday, July 26, many Middleburg merchants will stay open late, from 6 to 9 PM, the first of such “Open Late” Fridays planned to coincide with the National Sporting Library and Museum’s “Open Late Concert Series.” The Concert itself is set to end at 8:00 PM.

August 6 is “National Night Out”

Police Chief A. J. Panebianco and the Middleburg Community Center urge all to be on hand for Middleburg’s 7th Annual celebration of “National Night Out” set to begin promptly at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6.

The event is free on the field behind the Community Center, 300 West Washington Street, Middleburg, and features “food, fun, games, rides and more” including the ever-popular dunking booth.

Chief Panebianco will be joined this year by Council Member Chris Bernard in the Dunking Chair. Both claim, despite all evidence to the contrary, that no one has the arm or accuracy this year to send either of them swimming. He and Bernard challenge all to come to prove them wrong.

Middleburg “Oktoberfest” September 21

Business and Economic Development Director, Jamie Gaucher, reports that planning hard underway for the Town’s 1st “Oktoberfest.”

The festival will coincide with the Town’s fall “Art in the ‘Burg” celebration and will include special entertainment and offerings by the Town’s restaurants and merchants.

Every May and September “Art in the ‘Burg” brings the best of the region’s art and artists to Town to show, tell about and sell their wares

The Town of Lovettsville, “The German Settlement,” will also participate in Middleburg’s celebration and promote their own Oktoberfest set for the following weekend.

Mosquito Suppression Funded

On July 11 Town Council authorized the Town Staff to purchase larvacide tablets for free distribution to residents and businesses to use in standing water conducive to the breeding of mosquitos.

The tablets will be purchased under an existing Commonwealth of Virginia contract for $6 per 12-pill package.

Spraying, by comparison, would cost the Town roughly $1,200 per application, and carry with it its own environmental and nuisance issues.

Middleburg Deli is 25

On July 11 Town Council congratulated Maria Fuentes and Liberty Street’s Middleburg Deli on their 25th year of operation.

Founded in 1994 by Richard Danker as “Dank’s Deli,” Fuentes changed the name to “Middleburg Deli” in 2012. Council’s resolution proclaimed that it “exemplifies the charm and friendliness associated with our historic village and has a long history of providing delicious subs, soups, and sandwiches . . . . “

Wasting Water?

Middleburg residents whose homes have been fitted with the latest edition of the Town’s water meters can now find out precisely when they use water and how much. According to Imboden Environmental Services, the new electronic meters are capable of generating “water-use history logs” to explain precisely how and why one is receiving water bills that seem “out of line.”

Thompson Foundation Donation

Councilmember Kevin Hazard, noting that “if an individual was nice enough to make a donation to the Town, the details of it should be read into the record,” read a memorandum documenting The Thompson Foundation’s donation of $1,000 to the Town to be used for the purchase of life saving equipment for the Police Department.

Hazard’s motion to accept the donation, seconded by Councilmember Kevin Daly, passed without opposition.