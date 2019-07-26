Old Ox Brewery Middleburg will celebrate its new location in Middleburg on Saturday, July 27 from noon to 6:00 p.m. at 14 S. Madison Street Middleburg, Virginia. Plans include special release beers, live music, yard games and a Backlot BBQ

Old Ox Brewery President Chris Burns says: “We are excited to be part of the Middleburg community and appreciate all of the support the town has given us to get the doors open.”

A ceremonial tapping of the first keg will take place at 12:00 p.m. Two new beers will be released for the grand opening and will only be available at Old Ox Middleburg: Middleburg Apricot Blonde and Middleburg Blonde Aged in Red Wine Barrels.