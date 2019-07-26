Patrick Carter, 14, a freshman at the John Champe High School and Middleburg / Aldie Scout Troop 2950, was honored in an Eagle Scout Court of Honor June 26th, at the Middleburg American Legion Post 295.

To earn the Scouts’ highest award, Carter had to earn at least 21 merit badges, serve as a leader in his troop and complete a plan and lead a major community project. During their Boy Scout career, Carter earned 33.

Carter’s Eagle Project consisted of Building a information Kiosk and other sight improvements at the Mount Defiance a local Park run by the Northern Virginia Parks Authority.