Patrick Carter, 14, a freshman at the John Champe High School and Middleburg / Aldie Scout Troop 2950, was honored in an Eagle Scout Court of Honor June 26th, at the Middleburg American Legion Post 295.

1 of 2

To earn the Scouts’ highest award, Carter had to earn at least 21 merit badges, serve as a leader in his troop and complete a plan and lead a major community project. During their Boy Scout career, Carter earned 33.

Carter’s Eagle Project consisted of Building a information Kiosk and other sight improvements at the Mount Defiance a local Park run by the Northern Virginia Parks Authority.