Pilates can help to change how you do other tasks in life. In fact, pilates practice three times a week can change your body in 10 weeks. Joseph Pilates said, “Self-confidence, poise, the consciousness of possessing the power to accomplish our desires, with a renewed lively interest in life are the natural results of the practice of Pilates”

There are many benefits to a regular practice of Pilates. Benefits such as better posture, alignment, and balance. With consistent practice of Pilates one will see increased flexibility and freedom of motion. More importantly are the benefits of strength and balance of the deep muscles that support the back, abdomen, pelvis, hips, and shoulders. There can also be relief from chronic pain conditions including postural imbalances, repetitive use, and sports-related injuries. Finally, a reduction in mental and physical stress. All of this adds up to feeling better, moving better and sleeping better as you learn to blend breath with movement in a Pilates practice.

Anyone can do Pilates. Even if you have been sedentary or restrictive or been dealing with anxiety, stress, pain or depression, Pilates can help you. If you feel unstable or unsteady on your feet you will learn ways to improve your balance. If you are fit, you will learn how to isolate movement from the deep muscular core for enhanced performance. You will also learn how to use your breath to improve muscle function.

Try adding a Pilates session and see how it will help you. For more information about fitness and health contact Kay Colgan, Middleburg Pilates and Personal Training, 14 S Madison Street, Middleburg, Va or call 540-687-6995.