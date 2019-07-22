After three years or more of seemingly endless, painfully tedious and often acrimonious debate, on June 20 the Board of Supervisors adopted its 2019 Comprehensive Plan,” in essence, a set of general principles that will “serve as the county government’s guide for land use and transportation policy [and] provide a flexible framework and implementation strategy to meet the county’s future priorities and needs.”

From a western Loudoun point of view, it could have been worse.

Leesburg Supervisor Kristen Umstattd was the only Supervisor to vote against it, arguing that it inadequately addressed, among other things, creeping development in the so-called “Transition Policy Area” twixt east and western Loudoun. As many as 6,800 new housing units are expected to be approved for construction there.

It could have been worse.

If nothing else good the Plan and the process leading to its adoption produced, at last, new well-organized resistance in the form of the new and vocal Coalition of Loudoun Towns.

Kudos to Middleburg’s Mayor, Council, the Mayors of all the other COLT towns, and all the businesses, individual citizens, and friends of the West who spoke out and showed up when and where it counted.