Did you ever serve in the United States Armed Forces? If you did, you are probably very familiar with the old adage “Never Stop Serving.” Most of us who have served this great nation in its uniformed services have service to country indelibly etched in our minds and the very fabric of our being. Most of us who have served in the Armed Forces, continue to serve our community and our nation in many different ways beyond our chosen careers and have “Never Stopped Serving.” These “extracurricular” activities include volunteer service with our first responders, community service programs, local faith-based organizations and lastly, by supporting a wide variety of not for profit organizations. As former members of the Armed Forces, the current members of American Legion Post 295 from Middleburg, Loudoun, Fauquier and beyond would like to invite you to consider becoming a member of the American Legion, the oldest and largest American Veterans Service Organization in the USA and specifically to join us at Middleburg American Legion Post 295.

If you are open to the idea of joining the American Legion, here are a few thoughts on American Legion membership. Membership in the American Legion offers many benefits including involvement in community programs, local Veterans support activities, and an opportunity to have a voice in Washington DC as it relates to Veterans issues. Of course, our main focus is on programs which benefit our nation’s Veterans and their families. This is the reason the American Legion continues to lobby in Washington for veterans, and current service personnel. Additionally, as the largest wartime veterans’ service organization, the American Legion is also committed to mentoring youth, promoting national security, and honoring service to our great nation. Lastly, on a more personal level, Legion membership allows you to develop new friendships with other Veterans and their families, to share in the fellowship with these new friends and it brings access to the Post’s facilities including free usage of Post 295’s Patriots Hall.

If you are interested in joining Middleburg Post 295, please contact our current Post Commander, Mr. Eric Lindengren via email at ericann94@hotmail.com or come to one of our monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at 7:00 PM. We are located on Plains Road just across from the Sporting Museum. As a reminder to our entire community, please consider our Patriots Hall as a venue for your future social events. For more information on dates and fees please contact Ricky Bell at (540) 364-3550 or by email at scruffy451@aol.com.

Loudoun County Veterans Services Coordinator

As a result of the efforts of several Loudoun County Veterans Service Organizations, including American Legion Post 295 in Middleburg, and with the support and leadership of your elected Loudoun County leaders, in September 2017, Loudoun County established a full time Veterans Services Coordinator on the county’s staff to support Loudoun Veterans and their families. If you have a question or would like more information on services available for veterans and their families please contact the Loudoun County Veterans Services Coordinator at 571-258-3815.

Loudoun Veterans and Family Support Group (LVFS)

Each month we intend to highlight one Veteran-centric Non-profit organization from Loudoun County. This month we are highlighting the Loudoun Veterans and Family Support Group.

Loudoun County is estimated to have a population of over 20,000 military veterans and their families – one of the largest concentrations of veterans in the nation – and an additional number of those in active military service.

The Loudoun Veterans and Family Support Group (LVFS) was established in 2016 as a partnership between the Community Lutheran Church in Sterling and the Falcons Landing Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). The mission of LVFS is to assist not immediately available from other sources to those Loudoun County veterans and their families who are in need. This assistance has included helping veterans’ families to avoid eviction, pay their bills, obtain medical equipment and medical support, repair or replace their vehicles, find employment, and obtain transportation to medical appointments. LVFS also actively participates in various other Loudoun County veterans support organizations and activities, including the new Loudoun County Community Veterans Engagement Board (LCCVEB).

Loudoun County is very fortunate to have a full-time County Veterans Services Coordinator, who is focused on supporting our Veterans and their families. This office typically refers veterans in need to LVFS and other veterans’ support organizations in the County such as local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapters. LVFS and these other support organizations typically either volunteer individually for or coordinate the responses among themselves and arrange to get the support needed to the veterans and their families quickly. Where appropriate, LVFS works to refer veterans with needs that cannot be met locally (such as arranging access to a disability or pension benefits) to other agencies who do provide the needed service.

Since its establishment in 2016, LVFS has provided support of some kind to over 30 County veterans and/or their families, including direct contributions of over $20,000 in financial assistance, as well as rides to medical appointments and other efforts.

Those wishing to support the mission of LVFS either actively or through donations should contact either the Community Lutheran Church at (703) 430-6006 or the Falcons Landing Chapter of MOAA directly. Your support is greatly appreciated!