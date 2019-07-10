Did you ever serve in the United States Armed Forces? If you did, you are probably very familiar with the old adage “Never Stop Serving.” Most of us who have served this great nation in its uniformed services have service to country indelibly etched in our minds and in the very fabric of our being. Most of us who have served in the Armed Forces, continue to serve our community and our nation in many different ways beyond our chosen careers and have “Never Stopped Serving.” These “extracurricular” activities include volunteer service with our first responders, community service programs, local faith-based organizations and lastly, by supporting a wide variety of not for profit organizations. As former members of the Armed Forces, the current members of American Legion Post 295 would like to invite you to consider becoming a member of the American Legion, the oldest and largest American Veterans Service Organization in the USA and specifically to join us at Middleburg American Legion Post 295.

If you are open to the idea of joining the American Legion, here are a few thoughts on American Legion membership. Membership in the American Legion offers many benefits including involvement in community programs, local Veterans support activities, and an opportunity to have a voice in Washington DC as it relates to Veterans issues. Of course, our main focus is on programs which benefit our nation’s Veterans and their families. This is the reason the American Legion continues to lobby in Washington for veterans, and current service personnel. Additionally, as the largest wartime veterans’ service organization, the American Legion is also committed to mentoring youth, promoting national security, and honoring service to our great nation. Lastly, on a more personal level, Legion membership gives you the opportunity to develop new friendships with other Veterans and their families, to share in the fellowship with these new friends and lastly, it brings access to the Post’s facilities including free usage of Post 295’s Patriots Hall.

If you are interested in joining Middleburg Post 295, please contact our current Post Commander, Mr. Eric Lindengren via email at ericann94@hotmail.com or come to one of our monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at 7:00 PM. We are located on Plains Road just across from the Sporting Museum. As a reminder to our entire community, please consider our Patriots Hall as a venue for your future social events. For more information on dates and fees please contact Ricky Bell at (540) 364-3550 or by email at scruffy451@aol.com.

The United States Army’s Birthday: 14 June 1775

On June 14th, we celebrate the birthday of the oldest service within our country’s Armed Forces – The United States Army. This summary of the birth of our Army was taken from a letter written by John R. Maass, a historian at the US Army Center of Military History:

When the American Revolution broke out, the rebellious colonies did not possess an army in the modern sense. Rather, the revolutionaries fielded an amateur force of colonial troops, cobbled together from various New England militia companies. They had no unified chain of command, and although Artemas Ward of Massachusetts exercised authority by informal agreement, officers from other colonies were not obligated to obey his orders. The American volunteers were led, equipped, armed, paid for, and supported by the colonies from which they were raised.

In the spring of 1775, this “army” was about to confront British troops near Boston, Massachusetts. The revolutionaries had to re-organize their forces quickly if they were to stand a chance against Britain’s seasoned professionals. Recognizing the need to enlist the support of all of the American seaboard colonies, the Massachusetts Provincial Congress appealed to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia to assume authority for the New England army. Reportedly, at John Adams’ request, Congress voted to “adopt” the Boston troops on June 14, although there is no written record of this decision. Also on this day, Congress resolved to form a committee “to bring in a draft of rules and regulations for the government of the Army,” and voted $2,000,000 to support the forces around Boston, and those at New York City. Moreover, Congress authorized the formation of ten companies of expert riflemen from Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia, which were directed to march to Boston to support the New England militia. George Washington received his appointment as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army the next day and formally took command at Boston on July 3, 1775.

Since its founding, the United States Army has protected our nation’s interests in many conflicts and in many places across the globe including WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan. All five branches of our Armed Forces – the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Marine Corps, and the Coast Guard – form the world’s greatest military force which stands ready to ensure the peace and defend our great nation. This June 14th, take a moment to wish a very Happy Birthday to the United States Army and give thanks for all of our blessings including the men and women, past and present, of our Armed Forces.

Loudoun County Veterans Services Coordinator

As a result of the efforts of several Loudoun County Veterans Service Organizations, including American Legion Post 295 in Middleburg, and with the support and leadership of your elected Loudoun County leaders, in September 2017, Loudoun County established a full time Veterans Services Coordinator on the county’s staff to support Loudoun Veterans and their families. If you have a question or would like more information on services available for veterans and their families please contact the Loudoun County Veterans Services Coordinator at 571-258-3815.

US Flag Retirement and Disposal Ceremony

Middleburg American Legion Post 295 will host a United States Flag Retirement and Disposal ceremony on Wednesday, June 12, at 7:00 PM at their Post Hall in Middleburg. If you have any unserviceable U.S. flags please bring them to the American Legion Post 295 for proper retirement and disposal. Lastly, if you have the interest or are a bit curious about the ceremony please join our Post 295 personnel and participate in the ceremony. We perform this service for the community and all of our community is welcome to join us.

The following history of our Starts and Stripes flag was excerpted from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) web site: The designer of the original “Stars and Stripes” flag of the United States has never been definitely confirmed. Some say it was Betsy Ross, expert Philadelphia seamstress, while others point to New Jersey’s Congressman Francis Hopkinson.

The traditional story that Betsy Ross designed the original flag in 1776 has caught the popular fancy but no official record substantiates the story. Some historians claim that in June 1776, Gen. George Washington, Robert Morris and Betsy’s uncle, George Ross, went to her Philadelphia upholstery shop. The men told her they were members of a congressional committee. They showed her a rough design of a stars and stripes flag and asked her if she would make the emblem. She said yes and recommended making the stars five-pointed instead of six. The change was approved. George Washington drew another design, and Betsy Ross sewed the emblem. On June 14, 1777, Congress adopted it as the official U.S. flag. More recent research indicates Francis Hopkinson, a consultant to the Second Continental Congress may have been responsible for designing the original Stars and Stripes. Whoever designed it, our Stars and Stripes flag and the sacrifices made by so many in its defense, deserve the respect of all of our citizens.