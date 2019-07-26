From the highest peaks in the state to the grounding waves of the beach, there was no place in the Carolinas left unexplored by Troop 2950.

“The bar for summer camps is set pretty high, and our recent trip to South Carolina certainly did not disappoint,” said scout Tyler Hutchinson.

Every other summer, the Scouts of Troop 2950 embark on a trip that wraps up the year. This year, the scouts adventured through the Carolinas from June 14 to the 22.

1 of 7

“We refer to this as our ‘off the beaten path’ trip,” explained Scoutmaster Jay Hubbard.

Thirteen scouts and two leaders crammed into a 15-passenger van to cover the 2,000 miles.

“The long car rides were a great time to bond as a troop,” said Hutchinson.

The first stop was camping in the Smoky Mountain Meadows. In the morning, scouts made their way to the Nantahala River for whitewater rafting. Since it is dam-controlled, the normally placid river is brought to life every morning with a surge of rapids perfect for rafting.

After an afternoon of rafting, the scouts were faced with their greatest challenge—hiking to the campsite at Table Rock State Park.

“We started on a trail to the campsite, then walked down a hill and across a creek. Then we needed to walk a little further, and the whole time the boys were loaded down with all our camping equipment,” reminisced Hubbard.

Coolers, cooking equipment, and tents bounced along the rough path as the scouts trudged to their final destination. They were overjoyed when they finally arrived.

“The trip was one to remember…the best part was that we got to camp out in tents each night,” said scout Patrick Carter.

The next stop was Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. After a night sleeping a few yards from the ocean, the scouts enjoyed a day of putt-putt, ice-cream and playing on the beach.

“One of the boys relayed to me that his experience of going to the beach, as an only child, was a lot different this time because he got to play with his friends,” said Hubbard.

The sunburnt scouts’ final destination was Charleston, South Carolina, where the USS Yorktown awaited them at Patriots Point. This aircraft carrier was built during World War II and is now docked in Charleston Harbor. The scouts bunked up and spent a couple of nights on the carrier.

“We planned the trip around getting to spend the night on the USS Yorktown, said Hubbard. I wanted the boys to have an understanding of the history behind it.”

The scouts also participated in a flight simulation of taking off the Yorktown and flying over the ocean to chase after enemy planes— similar to how pilots in the war would’ve done it.

“The USS Yorktown and the men and woman that fought and sacrificed so much reminds us what the American flag stands for, and that’s what I hoped to convey to the boys as well with our visit, said Hubbard. We try to plan things that will push our scouts outside their comfort zone so they are better prepared for their journey beyond Scouts.”

The next destination for Troop 2950 will be a winter experience dogsledding in Minnesota next March.

#MyNOCAdventure