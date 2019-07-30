The Town of Middleburg is helping inform residents on simple ways to reduce the prevalence of nuisance mosquitoes. Mosquitoes can breed in very small amounts of water, even as small as a bottle cap. The most important step that residents can take is to eliminate breeding areas by dumping out water in small containers, such as flower pots, kids toys, old tires, and buckets. The Town will be conducting a public education campaign on August 3rd to help spread the word. More information can be found at www.middleburgva.gov/mosquitoes.